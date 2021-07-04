Vestor Capital LLC Has $11.03 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,401 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

IGV stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.38. 639,100 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.47.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

