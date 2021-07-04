Vestor Capital LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

