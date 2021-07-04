Vestor Capital LLC Has $24.23 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.44. 609,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,935. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

