Vestor Capital LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $96,788,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.27. The company had a trading volume of 675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $172.25 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.