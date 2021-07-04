Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

