Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,419. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $260.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

