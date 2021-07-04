Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

