Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 20,929 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. 5,148,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. The firm has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

