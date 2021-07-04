Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 367 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. 1,982,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $287.10 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

