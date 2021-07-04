Vestor Capital LLC Sells 15,715 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE:NET traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.02. 1,455,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,943. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

