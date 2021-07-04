Vestor Capital LLC Sells 5,984 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.74 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

