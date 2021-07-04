Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Timken by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

