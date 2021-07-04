Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 73,440 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

