Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

