Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,496 shares of company stock worth $60,751,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

WDAY opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.63 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.