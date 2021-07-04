Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

