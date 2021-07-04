Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

