Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $112.11 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

