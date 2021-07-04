Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.30 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at about $55,038,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

