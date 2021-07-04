Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

