Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

