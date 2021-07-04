Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 714 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $348.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.32 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

