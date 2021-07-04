Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

