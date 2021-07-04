VideoCoin Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $9,751.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3,284.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00126175 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

