VIDT Datalink Hits Market Capitalization of $18.98 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $3.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00797542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.39 or 0.08023082 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.