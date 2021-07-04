Vidulum Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $251,319.78 and approximately $245.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

