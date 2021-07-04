Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 473.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMD shares. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

VMD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $287.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

