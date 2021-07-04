VIG Reaches One Day Volume of $318.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $582,361.93 and approximately $318.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,718,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

