VINchain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $202,300.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

