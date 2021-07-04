VINchain (VIN) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $202,300.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

