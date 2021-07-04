Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vipshop worth $41,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $18.97 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

