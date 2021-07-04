Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stake Lowered by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,889 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 5.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.41% of Vir Biotechnology worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,767.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $41.63. 762,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,361. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

