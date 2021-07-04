Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

