Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.71. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

