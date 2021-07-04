Vitae Price Up 25.8% This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $24,603.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

