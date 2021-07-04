Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $57,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

