VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $212,323.74 and $162.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

