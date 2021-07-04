Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $187,140.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005558 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $34.79 million and $187,140.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

