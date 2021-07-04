W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $4.71. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $24.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.71. 188,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $304.84 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

