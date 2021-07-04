Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $29.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00429011 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,972,776 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

