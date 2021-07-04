Wall Street Games Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00132642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00168423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,519.98 or 1.00203682 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

