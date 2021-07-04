Wanchain Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $120.05 million and $3.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00266254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.37 or 0.03016146 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,285,180 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.