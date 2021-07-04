Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDPSF. Cheuvreux cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

