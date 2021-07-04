Warp Finance Market Cap Reaches $711,779.05 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $152.28 or 0.00428706 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $711,779.05 and approximately $10,842.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.