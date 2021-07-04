Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302,732 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Waste Connections worth $75,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

