Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Waters worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Waters by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $356.14. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

