Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.31 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $13.31 million and $235,898.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

