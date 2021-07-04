Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.35 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $235,168.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

