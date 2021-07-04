WAX (WAXP) Trading 44.5% Higher This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. WAX has a total market cap of $228.02 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00094445 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,750,492,920 coins and its circulating supply is 1,660,950,826 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.