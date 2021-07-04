Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Shares of WAYN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 30.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.